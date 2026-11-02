Melania Trump helped secure longest Kherson truce ending November 1
World
Ukraine and Russia's longest break from fighting just ended in Kherson.
The truce, which ran from October 27 to November 1 thanks to US First Lady Melania Trump, let aid workers reach people in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.
But with Russia refusing an extension, tensions are rising again.
Ukrainian officials allege Russian regrouping
AFP spoke to several Kherson residents, one of whom said the ceasefire had been a "breath of fresh air," but Ukrainian officials say Russian forces used the lull to regroup and gather intelligence.
Even with the truce, Ukraine reportedly targeted Russia's Kstovo oil refinery, though both sides insist civilians were not meant to be harmed.
US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to restart soon, so there is still hope for some progress.