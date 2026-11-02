Melania Trump helped secure longest Kherson truce ending November 1

AFP spoke to several Kherson residents, one of whom said the ceasefire had been a "breath of fresh air," but Ukrainian officials say Russian forces used the lull to regroup and gather intelligence.

Even with the truce, Ukraine reportedly targeted Russia's Kstovo oil refinery, though both sides insist civilians were not meant to be harmed.

US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to restart soon, so there is still hope for some progress.