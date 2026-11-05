Melania Trump hosts White House peace meeting with Russia-Ukraine negotiators
World
Melania Trump just hosted a rare peace meeting at the White House, bringing together negotiators from Russia and Ukraine as the war nears the end of its fifth year.
This follows her earlier success in brokering a temporary cease-fire in Oleshky, showing she is serious about finding real solutions, not just quick fixes.
Ombudsmen and envoy join talks
Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and his Russian counterpart Yana Lantratova (both crucial to the recent Oleshky truce) joined the talks, along with Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
Their previous efforts helped evacuate 800 people and deliver aid.
Melania emphasized wanting to build on that progress, saying something more enduring than a temporary cease-fire.