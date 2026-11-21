Melania Trump promotes 2027 presidential SI challenge for US schools
Melania Trump is promoting the 2027 Presidential Super Intelligence (SI) Challenge, inviting schools across the US to use advanced AI (now called "super intelligence") to solve real community problems.
Schools that join in can earn the First Lady Seal of SI Readiness.
If your school wants in, registration is open until December 18, 2026, and key project milestones are due by April 30, 2027.
Experts divided over AI humanoid tutors
The big idea is to help students build stronger critical thinking skills using AI tools, even suggesting introducing AI-powered humanoid robots as personalized educators capable of adapting to individual students' learning requirements, knowledge levels and emotional states.
This move is part of a larger push from the Trump administration to keep the US ahead in global tech.
Some experts are excited about students learning with cutting-edge tech, but others are raising questions about how safe and effective these new tools will be in classrooms.