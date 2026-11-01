Melania Trump, Yana Lantratova brokered Oleshky truce, aid reaches Kherson
World
A new ceasefire in Oleshky, Ukraine, is giving hope for real peace.
US First Lady Melania Trump helped broker the truce with Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova, and now people in the Kherson region can finally get food and medicine again.
Trump called it "Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace," while President Zelenskyy thanked her for making it happen.
Kherson roads being cleared
The truce also means roads are being cleared of mines so aid can reach those who need it most, and evacuations have safely wrapped up.
Zelenskyy stressed that keeping humanitarian access open and reducing tensions is key going forward.
Meanwhile, Russia says President Putin is open to more talks, so there's cautious optimism for more progress ahead.