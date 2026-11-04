Mellor recounts Prince William intervening at Boujis while on crutches
World
Will Mellor just shared a wild story: years ago, while on crutches at Boujis club in London, he was getting hassled on the dance floor.
Out of nowhere, Prince William noticed what was happening and told him to let it go and not get dragged into drama.
Mellor: Prince William warned, security escorted
Mellor talked about the moment on Fearne Cotton's podcast, admitting he was amazed the prince even knew who he was.
In his words: Prince William said, "Leave it, Will. He's not worth it. Leave it."
Even with royal backup, security still ended up escorting Mellor out.
Fun fact: Boujis wasn't just any club; it's where William reportedly visited on a number of occasions, and Mellor's show Coronation Street has had its own royal moments too!