Memorial motorcycle ride crash on I-84 in Idaho hospitalizes 15
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A memorial motorcycle ride in Canyon County, Idaho, took a tragic turn on Saturday, Oct. 3, when 25 motorcycles and seven vehicles collided on Interstate 84.
The crash, reported just after noon, left 15 people hospitalized; some airlifted, others taken by ambulance or private car.
Westbound I-84 closed nearly 4 hours
The accident shut down westbound lanes for nearly four hours, causing heavy traffic as emergency crews responded and police rerouted cars off the highway.
Authorities are still looking into what caused the pileup.