Men suspected in RAF Fairford bomb plot released on bail
World
Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford after being suspected of plotting a bomb attack on the U.S.-run base.
No actual explosives turned up, but gasoline was found in their vans.
Despite being arrested on suspicion of serious offenses, all five were released on strict bail, something that even caught US President Donald Trump off guard.
Investigators probe Iran Russia militant links
Police made the arrests after a local farmer spotted masked men acting suspiciously by the base.
Investigators are now looking into possible links to Iran (which has denied involvement), Russia or militant groups.
As the search for answers continues, security around RAF Fairford has stepped up.