Merkley and Markey seek pause on Trump's Saudi nuclear agreement
World
Two Democratic senators, Jeff Merkley and Edward Markey, want to hit pause on Trump's proposed nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia.
They're worried the deal doesn't have enough safeguards for uranium enrichment or inspections: basically, it could fuel a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.
Their resolution asks for a Senate vote before anything moves forward, putting Congress front and center in this big foreign policy decision.
Insufficient oversight raises proliferation concerns
The main concern? Not enough oversight means higher risks of nuclear proliferation and instability in the region.
The Senate is set to vote after November 29, so there's still time for lawmakers to weigh in before any agreement kicks in.