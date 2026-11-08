Met Office issues yellow fog warning across England and Wales
Heads up if you're out and about tonight or tomorrow morning: the Met Office has put out a yellow warning for thick fog across parts of England and Wales, including cities like Liverpool and Cardiff.
Visibility could drop to just 50 meters, which might mess with busses, trains, and flights, so double-check your travel plans.
Midlands fog, drought-hit southwest rain possible
According to Met Office operational meteorologist Niamh Murray, the combination of light winds, clear skies, and long nights is making it perfect for fog to form, especially in rural Midlands areas.
Northern Ireland will see some patchy fog too.
On the bright side, there is a chance that we might see some very slow-moving rain in drought-hit southwest regions; Niamh Murray, Met Office operational meteorologist, puts it, "there is a chance that we might see some very slow-moving rain, and you could see potentially accumulations up to 50 to 70mm."