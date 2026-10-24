Met Office warns Storm Boelo will bring 129km/h winds

ScotRail has canceled trains on key routes like Glasgow to Ayr and Oban and Mallaig, and officials are asking everyone to skip non-essential trips.

The government's prepping behind the scenes; train speeds are being lowered for safety, and the RNLI says it's best to avoid the coast right now.

Some local events (like Dean Park Castle's family day) are postponed, with more changes likely if the storm sticks around.