Met Office warns Storm Boelo will bring 129km/h winds
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Heads up, Scotland: Storm Boelo is rolling in with heavy rain and winds up to 129km/h.
The Met Office has put out yellow and amber warnings from Saturday through Sunday, so expect possible power cuts and travel delays across the country.
ScotRail cancels key routes, events postponed
ScotRail has canceled trains on key routes like Glasgow to Ayr and Oban and Mallaig, and officials are asking everyone to skip non-essential trips.
The government's prepping behind the scenes; train speeds are being lowered for safety, and the RNLI says it's best to avoid the coast right now.
Some local events (like Dean Park Castle's family day) are postponed, with more changes likely if the storm sticks around.