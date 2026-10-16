Metropolitan Police officer Harman Singh charged with sexual offenses
World
Harman Singh, a Metropolitan Police officer of Indian origin, is facing serious charges (attempted rape, sexual assault, and intentional strangulation) after an alleged incident involving a woman in her 20s back in January 2026.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized the charges on Friday, September 4.
Singh is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates's Court on Monday.
Harman Singh arrested on January 10
Singh was first arrested on January 10 after the allegations came to light and has been suspended from duty since then.
After months of investigation by the Metropolitan Police, the case was handed over to CPS for formal charges.
The woman involved is currently being supported by officers as things move forward in court.