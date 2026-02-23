Violence erupts in Mexico after drug lord 'El Mencho' killed

The death of notorious drug lord Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, popularly known as "El Mencho," has triggered widespread violence across Mexico . The Mexican Secretariat of National Defense confirmed that Cervantes was killed during a clash with soldiers in Tapalpa, Jalisco state. He was being airlifted to Mexico City when he succumbed to his injuries, Al Jazeera reported. The United States had placed a $15 million bounty on him, accusing him of smuggling huge quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Retaliation unfolds Jalisco New Generation Cartel retaliates against Cervantes's death In the wake of Cervantes's death, gunmen belonging to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) have reportedly set vehicles ablaze and blocked highways in over seven states. The capital of Jalisco, Guadalajara, was deserted on Sunday night as residents stayed indoors. Videos on social media showed people running through Guadalajara airport in fear and smoke rising over Puerto Vallarta. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus advised residents to stay home and suspended public transport services.

Presidential response Mexican President praises security forces Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has praised security forces and called for calm. In a post on X, she said there was "absolute coordination with the governments of all states." The raid that killed Cervantes was carried out with "complementary information" from US authorities, according to the Mexican Defense Secretariat. Four members of his Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) were killed in the operation, two died during their transfer to Mexico City, and two others were arrested.

Travel advisory US classified CJNG as 'terrorist organization' The United States has classified the CJNG as a "terrorist organization" and accused it of trafficking drugs into its territory. US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed Cervantes's death, calling him "one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins." The US State Department advised Americans in several Mexican states to stay indoors due to ongoing security operations. Canada also issued a travel warning for certain regions in Mexico, citing "shootouts with security forces and explosions."

