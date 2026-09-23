Mexico bans phones and tablets in public primary, secondary schools
World
Starting November 3, students in Mexico's public primary and secondary schools won't be allowed to use cellphones or tablets during school hours.
Education Minister Mario Delgado says the move is all about helping kids focus better and protecting their mental health, something a lot of other countries are also working on by limiting tech in classrooms.
High schools set rules, universities urged
High schools can set their own rules for when devices might be used for learning, while universities are being nudged to encourage smart digital habits.
Education Minister Mario Delgado put it simply: this is about supporting kids' development and making sure they get real human connection, not just screen time.