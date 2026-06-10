Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army crashes, all 21 onboard killed
What's the story
A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, killing all 21 personnel on board. The accident occurred shortly after take-off and is believed to have been caused by a technical malfunction. The helicopter was reportedly carrying soldiers of Pakistan's security forces and was headed to the Neelum Valley sector in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors," reported Pakistan's Dawn, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Pok
PoK witnessing one of its most serious bouts of unrest
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is experiencing one of its most significant periods of turmoil in recent years, with violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces killing over 30 people and injuring hundreds. The violence was linked to protests organized by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group that Pakistani authorities have banned. It had planned a regional shutdown and a march on June 9 to press a 38-point charter of demands.
Demands
Protesters' demands
Chief among their demands is the abolition of 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for "refugees from Indian Kashmir" who settled in mainland Pakistan after 1947. They argue these seats are misused by Pakistani parties to influence local governance. The protests led to major disruptions across PoK, with internet services suspended and a complete shutdown observed in several areas. The PoK administration has since launched a manhunt for four protesters, offering reward of ₹1 crore for information leading to their arrest.