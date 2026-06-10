Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army crashes, all 21 onboard killed 

Demands

Protesters' demands

Chief among their demands is the abolition of 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for "refugees from Indian Kashmir" who settled in mainland Pakistan after 1947. They argue these seats are misused by Pakistani parties to influence local governance. The protests led to major disruptions across PoK, with internet services suspended and a complete shutdown observed in several areas. The PoK administration has since launched a manhunt for four protesters, offering reward of ₹1 crore for information leading to their arrest.