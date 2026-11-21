Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed may swear on Jefferson's Quran
Abdul El-Sayed, a Michigan Democrat, says he is considering using a Quran owned by former US President Thomas Jefferson, something no US senator has done before.
The Senate meets in January 2027, and El-Sayed's move would be a milestone for religious representation.
El-Sayed cited Ellison using Jefferson's Quran
El-Sayed told NPR that "I will likely swear on a Quran. Which Quran, we're not sure. I mean, Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran. So, when Keith Ellison was sworn into Congress, he swore in on that copy."
This same Quran was used by Keith Ellison when he became the first Muslim member of the House in 2007.
While El-Sayed faced pushback over his faith during the campaign, including criticism from political opponents, experts say his election could mark real progress for religious diversity in US politics.