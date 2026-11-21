El-Sayed told NPR that "I will likely swear on a Quran. Which Quran, we're not sure. I mean, Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran. So, when Keith Ellison was sworn into Congress, he swore in on that copy."

This same Quran was used by Keith Ellison when he became the first Muslim member of the House in 2007.

While El-Sayed faced pushback over his faith during the campaign, including criticism from political opponents, experts say his election could mark real progress for religious diversity in US politics.