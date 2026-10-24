Midair collision kills 4 Philippine Air Force pilots in Batangas
World
A midair collision between two SF-260 trainer planes during a training flight at Fernando Air Base in Batangas on Friday killed four Philippine Air Force pilots.
No one on the ground was injured.
The Philippine Air Force has grounded all SF-260s while it investigates what went wrong.
Investigators probe 2nd SF-260 crash
This is the second deadly SF-260 crash this year, following a similar accident in May.
Investigators are now focusing on the cause of the accident to help prevent future accidents.