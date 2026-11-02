Midterm elections November 3 could reshape President Trump's remaining term
World
The US midterms are happening November 3, and they could totally shake up the rest of Trump's presidency.
Every seat in the House and a chunk of the Senate are on the line, plus voters will pick governors in 36 states and fill a bunch of local roles.
Basically, it's a big moment for deciding who calls the shots in Washington and beyond.
Democratic gains could complicate Trump's plans
Midterms usually test how people feel about the president so far, and it's common for their party to lose seats.
If Democrats gain control of the House, the Senate, or both this time, Trump could face some real roadblocks to his plans: think tougher debates over spending and more eyes on his decisions.