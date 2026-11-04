Midterm exit polls show voters frustrated with Trump over economy
World
Midterm exit polls show a lot of voters are frustrated with President Trump, especially over higher prices and a shaky economy.
Many say these money worries were a big reason behind how they voted this year, highlighting just how much the economy is on everyone's mind.
Voters say Congress not checking Trump
About 70% of voters also feel Congress isn't doing enough to keep the president in check.
This sense of frustration points to bigger concerns about government accountability and makes things even trickier for Trump's team going forward.
Overall, it's clear that trust in both the White House and Congress is running pretty low right now.