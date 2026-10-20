Midterms top $15B Democrats lead Musk backs Republican super PACs
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The 2026 midterms are seeing fundraising hit new highs, with more than $15 billion raised so far.
Democrats have built a strong financial lead, but Elon Musk is making headlines by backing Republican super PACs with some seriously big donations.
Musk $158 million Democrats plan $700 million+ ads
Musk's $158 million boost to the Republican Senate Leadership Fund is shaking up the Texas Senate race, putting him above both candidates' total fundraising.
Meanwhile, Democrats are using their cash advantage to go after key Republican seats, especially in battlegrounds like Ohio and Texas, with at least $700 million in advertising reservations planned from now until Election Day.