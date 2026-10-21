Mike Bloomberg pledges $80 million to Democrats for November 2026 midterms
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Mike Bloomberg, former New York City mayor and billionaire, is putting $80 million behind Democrats for the November 2026 midterm elections.
He started donating last month, aiming to balance out big Republican spending, especially from Elon Musk, and make sure Democrats stay competitive this cycle.
Bloomberg earmarks $50 million for House races
Bloomberg's focusing on House races, with at least $50 million earmarked there: $24 million for Everytown for Gun Safety and $16 million to House Majority PAC.
He isn't supporting democratic socialist candidates, saying he's concerned about the party moving too far left.
His goal? Help Democrats take back the House, which could put Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in line for speaker.
This strategy echoes his 2018 efforts that helped flip the House blue.