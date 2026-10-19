Mike Huckabee condemns settler attack on Washington Post's Heidi Levine
US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has strongly condemned the violent attack on Heidi Levine, a Washington Post photojournalist, by Israeli settlers.
Levine, 63, suffered broken ribs and needed hand surgery.
Huckabee called it a "despicable act of terror" and urged Israeli authorities to fully investigate and prosecute those responsible.
Gear likely saved Levine during assault
Levine says her protective gear likely saved her life during an assault that lasted more than 10 minutes, but she's determined to keep reporting despite her injuries.
While the US response was clear and firm, Israeli officials have faced criticism for being vague: Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to the incident as "alleged," which left Levine feeling "shocked and insulted."
The difference in responses highlights ongoing concerns about journalist safety in conflict zones.