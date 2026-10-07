Min Aung Hlaing visits Malaysia over repatriation amid rights concerns
Myanmar's military-backed leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is in Malaysia for a two-day visit starting Wednesday to talk about sending Myanmar nationals back home and boosting regional ties.
The visit comes at a tense time: The UN high commissioner for refugees and human rights groups are worried about the safety of those returning to a still-unstable Myanmar.
Malaysia repatriated nearly 1,500 people
Hlaing is expected to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss sending back around 5,000 Myanmar nationals.
Malaysia already started this process by repatriating nearly 1,500 people just days before Hlaing arrived.
Human rights groups have pushed back, especially since it was not clear whether any returnees were minority Muslim Rohingya facing real risks if sent home.
Malaysia, which doesn't officially recognize refugees, says this policy helps manage its immigration challenges.