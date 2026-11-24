Miri Regev grants provisional approval for Flydubai Dubai Tel Aviv flights
Flydubai flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv are set to restart soon, as Israel's Transport Minister Miri Regev has given the green light, pending a final security check.
Flights were suspended after a serious incident last September, when a copilot tried to crash a plane with 174 people on board. Thankfully, passengers acted quickly and stopped him.
Israeli delegation presents airline safety measures
After the scare, both countries took safety seriously. An Israeli delegation visited the UAE to present to Minister Regev the actions taken by the company in the wake of the incident.
Regev said flights will only resume once all checks are complete.