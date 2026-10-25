Missile strike and Houthi militia threats prompt Riyadh air pause
World
Saudi Arabia's brand-new airline, Riyadh Air, is running into serious challenges as violence in the region ramps up.
After a missile strike near its headquarters and ongoing threats from the Houthi militia, the airline has had to halt some operations.
CEO Tony Douglas reassured staff about their safety and stressed that these pauses are all about keeping people protected.
Riyadh Air reroutes to Al Qassim
To keep things moving, Riyadh Air is rerouting flights to an airport in Al Qassim province, though that means longer ground trips for passengers heading to Riyadh.
The airline is using a route it tested earlier in the week.
Direct flights to Riyadh are on hold for now, with safety for travelers and crew still coming first.