Modern slavery at record high in the UK: Report

Modern slavery is at an all-time high in the United Kingdom , according to a report by the government's independent anti-slavery commissioner. The report, titled "Anticipating Exploitation: A Futures-Based Analysis," reveals that referrals to the national referral mechanism have nearly doubled in five years. In 2025, there were 23,411 referrals, up from 12,691 in 2021.

Global factors Global instability, poverty fueling modern slavery: Report The report, authored by Eleanor Lyons, attributes the rise in modern slavery to worsening conditions both in the UK and globally. It cites poverty, global instability, conflict, and breakdown of safe migration routes as factors creating a "growing pipeline of vulnerability" that traffickers exploit. The report is based on research from over 50 experts across various sectors, including law enforcement and civil society.

Future risks AI could worsen exploitation, warns report The report warns that without action, the situation could worsen with artificial intelligence being used to scale up exploitation. It also highlights concerns over gig economy platforms and coercive labor in sectors like agriculture and construction. Lyons has called on ministers to increase funding for specialist police units and prosecute businesses exploiting workers.

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Trafficking surge Separate report calls for better coordination to combat trafficking A separate report by the Council of Europe's group of experts on trafficking also noted a steep rise in potential trafficking victims. While welcoming the steps taken by UK authorities, it urged further measures to align with anti-trafficking conventions. The report stressed that more resources and better coordination between law enforcement and other agencies are needed to combat this issue effectively.

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