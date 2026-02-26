Modi, Netanyahu hold high-level delegation talks in Jerusalem 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held high-level delegation talks in Jerusalem on Thursday. During their discussions, PM Modi emphasized the potential for bilateral cooperation, saying the relationship "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good." "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture," Modi said.

Technical collaboration Israel's expertise in science and education praised by PM Modi PM Modi also praised Israel's expertise in science, innovation, and educational institutions. He said India has already adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes. The leaders reviewed progress in key areas such as innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges during their talks. India has increasingly integrated advanced Israeli irrigation techniques into its national development initiatives.

Personal rapport Herzog says Israel can play important role in India's future The dialogue also touched upon the personal rapport between the leaders. PM Modi invited President Isaac Herzog to visit India, saying, "The people of India are very eager to welcome you." Responding to these sentiments, President Herzog called India "an essential part of a great future for the Middle East." He stressed that while India is important for the Middle East, "Israel can be an essential part of the great future of India."

