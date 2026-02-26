Modi, Netanyahu hold high-level delegation talks in Jerusalem
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held high-level delegation talks in Jerusalem on Thursday. During their discussions, PM Modi emphasized the potential for bilateral cooperation, saying the relationship "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good." "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture," Modi said.
Technical collaboration
Israel's expertise in science and education praised by PM Modi
PM Modi also praised Israel's expertise in science, innovation, and educational institutions. He said India has already adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes. The leaders reviewed progress in key areas such as innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges during their talks. India has increasingly integrated advanced Israeli irrigation techniques into its national development initiatives.
Personal rapport
Herzog says Israel can play important role in India's future
The dialogue also touched upon the personal rapport between the leaders. PM Modi invited President Isaac Herzog to visit India, saying, "The people of India are very eager to welcome you." Responding to these sentiments, President Herzog called India "an essential part of a great future for the Middle East." He stressed that while India is important for the Middle East, "Israel can be an essential part of the great future of India."
Future collaboration
President Herzog emphasizes youth's role in innovation
The conversation also focused on the role of youth in driving innovation. President Herzog stressed the potential for collaboration between universities and highlighted young Indian talent as a driving force behind global innovation. He suggested that increased connectivity through student exchanges could benefit the Global South by linking it to other regions through geostrophic situations. "With changes in the geostrategic situation....Indian and Israeli universities have a golden opportunity to shape the future of our young generation."