Modi visits 100-year-old gurudwara in Manila
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila on Tuesday. The visit was part of his three-day tour to the Philippines for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. At the gurudwara, the PM participated in a ceremony marking the start of redevelopment work at the century-old shrine, which is a key religious and cultural center for both Sikhs and Indians living in the Philippines.
Community contribution
Modi lauds Sikh community's global service
During his visit, Modi also interacted with community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora. He praised the Sikh community for their global humanitarian efforts and service.
"Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet," he said.
Twitter Post
Modi takes part in ceremony marking commencement of redevelopment works
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a ceremony marking the commencement of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, Philippines— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/RjwO8DfX8i
Cultural bridge
Historical significance of Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan
The Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, established in 1901 and formally organized in 1903, is the oldest gurudwara in the Philippines. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.
Over the years, it has been instrumental in bridging cultural ties between India and the Philippines through spiritual, cultural, and philanthropic activities.
"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara has stood as a testament to the vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties for over a century," India's Ministry of External Affairs said.
QUAD
Modi to attend QUAD
Apart from the two meetings, he will also attend the Quad leaders' Summit, the first to be held during US President Donald Trump's second tenure.
The Quad comprises the US, Japan, Australia and India.
The White House itinerary confirmed that Trump, Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese are scheduled to meet at 6:15 pm Tuesday in Manila.