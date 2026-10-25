Modi'in clash spotlights Israel's divide over ultra-Orthodox military exemptions
A recent clash in Modi'in, where police tried to arrest an ultra-Orthodox man for skipping military service, has put a spotlight on Israel's growing divide over conscription rules.
The ultra-Orthodox community (about 14% of the population) has major political influence but stays largely separate from mainstream society, thanks to long-standing exemptions and government support for religious studies.
Exemptions shake up Israeli politics
These exemptions are shaking up Israeli politics.
Parties like United Torah Judaism and Shas fiercely oppose drafting the ultra-Orthodox, which keeps Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition afloat but also creates tension as more Israelis call for everyone to serve.
After the Supreme Court struck down these exemptions, protests and debates have only grown louder, making this a key issue that could reshape both politics and how religion fits into Israeli life.