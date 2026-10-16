Mohammed bin Salman under pressure as Houthis strike Saudi infrastructure
World
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is under serious pressure as Houthi rebels step up attacks with missiles and drones, hitting key infrastructure.
Nearly 20 people have lost their lives, the main airport is closed, and big airlines have paused flights.
Despite reaching out for US support, Saudi Arabia has not secured direct American intervention.
Houthis press Saudi Yemen policy
The Houthis are using these attacks to push Saudi Arabia on its Yemen policy and maybe even influence U.S.-Iran relations.
While Gulf neighbors say they support Saudi Arabia, none are sending troops.
The strikes highlight gaps in Saudi defenses, much like the 2019 Aramco incident, and kept global energy prices elevated, adding more stress to an already tense region.