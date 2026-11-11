Mohsen Rezaei demands 7 conditions before reopening Strait of Hormuz
Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, just made it clear: there are no talks happening with the US right now.
He told Al-Mayadeen that the US has to meet seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen and negotiations resume.
Rezaei: Iran awaits explicit Washington response
Rezaei said Iran is still waiting for a "clear and explicit" response from Washington about these conditions.
Even after recent diplomatic moves, including President Trump meeting with Qatar as a mediator, the two countries remain stuck, and tensions aren't easing up anytime soon.