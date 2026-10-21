Mohsen Rezaei says Iran will keep enriched nuclear material
World
Iran just made it clear: it's not sending any of its enriched nuclear material abroad.
Security chief Mohsen Rezaei put it bluntly, saying, "Not even a tiny bit of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran."
The country's sticking to its plan to keep all the material for itself, despite outside pressure.
Pezeshkian, Ghalibaf refuse US talks
Iran's leaders say they won't sit down with the US unless sanctions are lifted and threats stop.
Both President Masoud Pezeshkian and chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have voiced serious distrust after years of rocky relations.
All this comes after failed attempts in June 2026 and recent talks at the UN General Assembly to patch things up, so tensions are still running high over Iran's nuclear program.