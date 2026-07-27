Mojtaba Khamenei not communicating with any party, family, says father-in-law
What's the story
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been in touch with any party or individual for "specific reasons," his father-in-law Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said on Sunday. Haddad-Adel did not elaborate on the reasons for this lack of communication. He did, however, express hope that Mojtaba is "in good health," likening him to his late father Ali Khamenei in every way.
Public absence
Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public
Mojtaba has not been seen in public since he succeeded his father as Iran's Supreme Leader.
The elder Khamenei ruled Iran for nearly 36 years before his death in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
Last month, Tehran and Washington signed a ceasefire memorandum of understanding with Qatari and Pakistani mediation as a precursor to a final agreement to end their conflict.
Ceasefire collapse
US-Iran ceasefire 'over'
However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire "over" amid renewed hostilities between the two nations.
The duo had since launched daily strikes and tit-for-tat attacks, effectively unraveling the ceasefire struck in June.
Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, ambassador Mike Waltz said Trump paused attacks on Iran for the third night in a row to give diplomacy more time.
Waltz said the president was "giving talks some space, he's giving it a little bit of room."