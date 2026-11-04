Mojtaba Khamenei warns United States after strikes on Qeshm Island
World
Iran's top leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has told the US to back off after recent American strikes on Qeshm Island.
He made it clear that if the US keeps up its military actions, the conflict in the Middle East could seriously escalate (even though President Trump lost Congress, he can still order strikes).
President Pezeshkian urges dialogue, Qatar mediates
Iranian officials say the recent US midterm results show Americans aren't interested in more war.
President Pezeshkian is urging dialogue instead of fighting.
Meanwhile, Qatar is stepping in to help both sides talk things out and hopefully keep tensions from boiling over.