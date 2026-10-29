Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin: Russia intercepted about 30 drones
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Russia intercepted about 30 drones flying toward Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
As a safety step, local airports had to pause some flights while emergency services are currently working at the site where fragments of the intercepted drones fell.
These interceptions are part of ongoing efforts to keep the city safe from aerial threats.
Russia's air-defenses force Ukrainian route changes
Russia's new air-defense systems are making it tougher for Ukrainian drones to reach their targets, so much so that Ukraine is having to rethink its flight routes, Russian media reports.
Russian forces also shot down another 10 drones headed for Moscow after a group of 15 drones had been destroyed, showing how these new defenses are forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to change drone routes.