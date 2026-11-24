Mossad and US helped Austria foil ISIS-inspired Swift Vienna plot
Back in August 2024, Mossad worked with Austrian officials, and the United States also provided intelligence assistance to Austria to stop an ISIS-inspired terror plot targeting Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts.
The threat was first picked up by Austrian intelligence, leading to a joint operation that broke up the network and led to arrests.
Former Mossad chief David Barnea shared these details at a Jerusalem conference on November 23, 2026.
Vienna suspect linked to ISIS arrested
A 19-year-old suspect linked to ISIS was arrested on August 7, 2024 after planning a suicide attack outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium where around 20,000 fans without tickets were expected to assemble.
Chemicals and weapons were found at his home.
Thanks to the international team effort, over 170,000 concertgoers stayed safe. Taylor Swift thanked authorities for their work, saying she was grateful they were "grieving concerts and not lives."