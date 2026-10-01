Most wanted Haryana Delhi gangster Himanshu Bhau arrested by FBI
Himanshu Bhau, a gangster on the most-wanted lists of Haryana and Delhi Police, was finally caught by the FBI in the US on Friday.
Indian authorities have been after him because of his links to multiple murders and violent crimes across Haryana and Delhi.
For law enforcement back home, this is a big win.
Bhau obtained passport using forged documents
Bhau's rap sheet includes murder, kidnapping, and extortion in several states.
He managed to slip out of India, obtained a passport using forged documents before leaving India and reportedly kept up ties with gangs both in Portugal and locally.
His crew is also suspected in recent violence around Delhi-NCR, including the killing of a gym trainer last month.
Cops are now checking out a social media post attributed to Bhau that claimed responsibility for the attack.