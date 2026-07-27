Mount Olympus makes it to UNESCO's World Heritage list 

Georgios Koumoutsakos, head of Greece's UNESCO delegation in Busan, welcomed the decision. He said it reaffirms their "commitment to safeguarding Mount Olympus" for future generations, per The Guardian.

The region's mayor Evangelos Geroliolios also welcomed the news, saying it places greater responsibility on them to protect the local environment and its extraordinary biodiversity.

Greece's highest mountain was on a tentative list since 2014.