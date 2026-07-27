Mount Olympus makes it to UNESCO's World Heritage list
What's the story
After waiting for over a decade, Mount Olympus, the mythical home of ancient Greek gods, has been added to UNESCO's World Heritage list. The announcement was made at a committee meeting in Busan, South Korea, on July 26. The site was inscribed as a mixed world heritage site for its cultural and natural significance.
Preservation commitment
Greater responsibility to protect biodiversity: Local leaders
Georgios Koumoutsakos, head of Greece's UNESCO delegation in Busan, welcomed the decision. He said it reaffirms their "commitment to safeguarding Mount Olympus" for future generations, per The Guardian.
The region's mayor Evangelos Geroliolios also welcomed the news, saying it places greater responsibility on them to protect the local environment and its extraordinary biodiversity.
Greece's highest mountain was on a tentative list since 2014.
New additions
Other sites added to the heritage list
Joining Mount Olympus on the UNESCO list are the World War II D-Day landing beaches in Normandy, France, and ancient Japanese capitals Asuka and Fujiwara.
South Sudan's Boma-Badingilo landscape also received its first designation as a world heritage site.
The annual meeting examined about 30 nominations from around the world.
Preservation boost
Significance of UNESCO's designation
UNESCO's designation can provide vital support for the preservation of inscribed monuments under an international convention.
Other sites on the list include Athens's Acropolis, China's Great Wall, Egypt's pyramids of Giza, and India's Taj Mahal.
The D-Day beaches were nominated by France in 2008 and include Omaha, Utah, Sword, Gold, and Juno beaches from World War II.
Controversial inclusion
Controversial nominations for UNESCO heritage status
The inclusion of conflict-associated places on the UNESCO list has sparked debate over whether "sites of memory" are suitable for world heritage status.
Last year, three sites used by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime were inscribed.
Despite fears that further delays would occur, Mount Olympus's nomination won unanimous support at the meeting in Busan.