MP Helen Haines seriously injured by Toyota Landcruiser in Wangaratta
World
Australian MP Helen Haines was badly hurt after being hit by a car outside her office in Wangaratta, Victoria.
She was unloading items from the boot of a car in a parking bay on Monday afternoon when a white Toyota Landcruiser struck her, leaving her with serious injuries to her lower body.
Authorities treat case as attack
Police quickly arrested the 43-year-old at the scene and found a knife inside the Toyota.
Authorities are treating the case as an "attack," with national security agencies involved.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Haines "a well-loved member of her community and this will come as an incredible shock to her community," while her family thanked bystanders and first responders for their help, and asked for privacy.