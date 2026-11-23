Muhammad Yunus accuses Awami League activists over Grameen Bank attacks
Former Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has spoken out after nearly 100 bank branches were hit with gasoline bombs in November.
He says these attacks aren't just about property: they're aimed at the poor women who own and rely on the bank.
Yunus believes activists tied to the Awami League party are behind what he calls a "calculated campaign of arson and terror."
His home in Chattogram, Grameen Bank branches, the residence of a Member of Parliament, and police stations were targeted.
Grameen Bank seeks extra security
Grameen Bank is 90% owned by women borrowers, so these attacks put millions of livelihoods (and years of progress) at risk.
Yunus is urging global support to help stop the violence and hold those responsible accountable.
In his words, Muhammad Yunus said, "These poor women borrowers of Grameen Bank own the bank. That is why an attack on it is an attack on their security, their independence and their children's future."
The bank has asked for extra security as it works to protect its community.