Former Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has spoken out after nearly 100 bank branches were hit with gasoline bombs in November.

He says these attacks aren't just about property: they're aimed at the poor women who own and rely on the bank.

Yunus believes activists tied to the Awami League party are behind what he calls a "calculated campaign of arson and terror."

His home in Chattogram, Grameen Bank branches, the residence of a Member of Parliament, and police stations were targeted.