Mumbai Police ask Khan to leave India by October 28
World
Actor Imran Khan, who is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has been asked by Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28.
The notice claims he broke OCI rules by joining a protest on October 10.
Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani says the law is clear: OCI holders have limits on what they can do in India.
Jethmalani says OCI holders cannot protest
According to Jethmalani, protesting isn't allowed for OCI holders under Indian law.
As he puts it, "I don't care if it's a familiar playbook. If it's a true playbook, so what? If it's a true playbook, right, then what's the problem?"