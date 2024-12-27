Summarize Simplifying... In short Abdul Rehman Makki, the mastermind behind the Mumbai terror attacks and the Red Fort assault, has passed away in Pakistan.

Makki, who was under house arrest in Lahore after being sentenced to life imprisonment for terror financing, was declared a "global terrorist" by the United Nations Security Council in 2023.

Despite his notorious record, Makki's death has been mourned by the Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League, highlighting his controversial legacy.

Makki was a senior leader of LeT and JuD

Mumbai terror attacks plotter Abdul Rehman Makki dies in Pakistan

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:39 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Abdul Rehman Makki, a prominent architect of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, passed away on Friday in Lahore, Pakistan. He was being treated for high diabetes at a private hospital when he suffered a heart attack. Makki was a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and served as their deputy chief. He was also married to the brother of Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks.

Legal proceedings

Makki's conviction and global terrorist designation

After his arrest in May 2019, Makki was convicted by a Pakistani court for terror financing in 2020 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He had been living under house arrest in Lahore since then. In January 2023, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) designated him a "global terrorist," subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

Terror activities

Makki's involvement in Mumbai and Red Fort attacks

Makki was instrumental in financing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead. Nine terrorists were killed by security forces in the attacks, while one terrorist, Amir Ajmal Kasab, was caught alive. Apart from his involvement in the Mumbai attacks, Makki was also wanted by Indian security agencies for his involvement in an attack on the Red Fort on December 22, 2000.

Additional crimes

LeT's involvement in Shujaat Bukhari murder

Makki's outfit, LeT, was also involved in the killing of Rising Kashmir newspaper editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari and his two security guards in 2018. Despite his criminal record and designation as a global terrorist by the UNSC, the Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) hailed Makki as an advocate of Pakistan ideology after his demise.