Munir threatens India of 'painful' retaliation year after Op Sindoor 

Pakistan's Chief of Defense Staff and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has issued a fresh warning to India on the first anniversary of the 2025 conflict between the two countries that lasted for four days. He threatened the enemy with "extremely widespread, dangerous, far-reaching and painful" consequences for any future "misadventure" against Pakistan. The threat was made during an event at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi where Munir was the chief guest.

Munir 'Our enemies should know that if..' "Our enemies should know that if any attempt is made in the future to carry out a misadventure against Pakistan, then the impact of war would not be limited, but extremely widespread, dangerous, far-reaching and painful," he said. He claimed that the "enemy made a failed attempt to test our resolve by violating the sovereignty and territory" of Pakistan between the intervening nights of May 6-7 and May 10.

Accusations made Munir accuses India of violating Pakistan's sovereignty Munir claimed this failed attempt to test Pakistan's resolve was met with "full national unity and military force." He described the conflict as a decisive battle between ideologies, not just a traditional war between countries or militaries. The conflict "was not merely a traditional war fought between two countries or militaries, but in reality, it was a decisive marka (battle) between two ideologies, in which, thanks to Allah, the truth won and falsehood was defeated," he added.

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Previous warnings Munir's previous threats to India This is not the first time Munir has threatened India. In December, after becoming Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), he warned India against underestimating Pakistan's battle readiness. He promised a "swifter, more severe, and more intense" response if provoked further. In August, speaking at a US diaspora event, he said as a nuclear nation, Pakistan would take half the world down with it if pushed to the brink.

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