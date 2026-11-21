Musadik Malik visits New Delhi highlighting cultural sharing at SCO
Pakistani minister Musadik Malik visited India for the first time in over three years to speak at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi.
He highlighted how sharing culture can help countries understand each other better and work together across the region.
Musadik Malik says Pakistan backs multilateralism
Malik made it clear that Pakistan backs group efforts for regional peace and security, saying, "This is a multilateral forum, even [India] did not speak on bilateral issues. Everything being discussed is multilateral and we have also come to discuss multilateral issues."
The forum stuck to big-picture topics like cooperation, avoiding touchy bilateral issues, and it brought together representatives from several SCO countries at Purana Qila.