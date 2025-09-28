Musk blasts Sky News for insinuating possible ties to Epstein
What's the story
Elon Musk has responded to reports linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking. The documents, released by United States Congressional Democrats, suggest Epstein had planned meetings with Musk among others. However, these records do not accuse Musk or the others of any wrongdoing. The documents were submitted to the House Oversight Committee by Epstein's estate under a congressional subpoena and cover daily schedules from 2014-2019.
Media response
Musk's response to the allegations
Musk took to social media platform X to respond to the reports. He slammed Sky News for what he called an "utterly misleading headline," stressing that he refused Epstein's invitations. "Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED," Musk wrote. His statement highlights the difference between being mentioned in a document and being accused of criminal activity.
Document details
Planned meetings with other influential figures
The documents also mention planned meetings with other influential figures like Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon. However, there is no evidence that these meetings actually took place. A line from a 2014 schedule reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island December 6 (is this still happening?)." This entry has raised questions about a possible trip to Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little Saint James.
Political focus
House Democrats demand release of remaining Epstein files
House Democrats have highlighted these documents to show Epstein's ties with some of the world's most powerful and wealthy men. They are urging the Justice Department to release all remaining files from its sex trafficking investigation. "Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein's heinous crimes," said Sara Guerrero, spokesperson for the committee.
Other names
Documents also mention meetings with Bill Gates, Peter Thiel
The released documents also mention meetings with Bill Gates and Peter Thiel. A schedule email from November 27, 2017, lists a lunch with Thiel in New York. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 under suspicious circumstances, which many believe was a cover-up. The new files have been heavily redacted to protect victims as committee investigators continue their analysis.