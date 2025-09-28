Musk blasts Sky News for insinuating possible ties to Epstein

Elon Musk has responded to reports linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking. The documents, released by United States Congressional Democrats, suggest Epstein had planned meetings with Musk among others. However, these records do not accuse Musk or the others of any wrongdoing. The documents were submitted to the House Oversight Committee by Epstein's estate under a congressional subpoena and cover daily schedules from 2014-2019.

Media response Musk's response to the allegations Musk took to social media platform X to respond to the reports. He slammed Sky News for what he called an "utterly misleading headline," stressing that he refused Epstein's invitations. "Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED," Musk wrote. His statement highlights the difference between being mentioned in a document and being accused of criminal activity.

Document details Planned meetings with other influential figures The documents also mention planned meetings with other influential figures like Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon. However, there is no evidence that these meetings actually took place. A line from a 2014 schedule reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island December 6 (is this still happening?)." This entry has raised questions about a possible trip to Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little Saint James.

Political focus House Democrats demand release of remaining Epstein files House Democrats have highlighted these documents to show Epstein's ties with some of the world's most powerful and wealthy men. They are urging the Justice Department to release all remaining files from its sex trafficking investigation. "Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein's heinous crimes," said Sara Guerrero, spokesperson for the committee.