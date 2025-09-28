North Carolina restaurant shooting leaves at least 3 dead
What's the story
A gunman opened fire on Saturday night at the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport, North Carolina, in the United States of America. The incident took place around 9:30pm local time when a boat approached the establishment and fired into the crowd. At least three people were killed and several others injured in this shocking attack.
Event details
Several people hospitalized after incident
The American Fish Company, known for its live music events, was hosting a performance by the band "Bacon Grease" from 7:00pm to 10:00pm on Saturday. The shooting happened during this time, disrupting the event and leaving many patrons in shock and fear. City Manager Noah Saldo confirmed that several people were hospitalized after the incident.
Emergency response
Investigation underway, no suspects captured yet
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are assisting the Southport Police Department in their investigation of this active shooter situation. The City of Southport has asked residents to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity to 911. As of now, no suspects have been captured in connection with this incident.