North Carolina restaurant shooting leaves at least 3 dead

The American Fish Company, known for its live music events, was hosting a performance by the band "Bacon Grease" from 7:00pm to 10:00pm on Saturday. The shooting happened during this time, disrupting the event and leaving many patrons in shock and fear. City Manager Noah Saldo confirmed that several people were hospitalized after the incident.

Emergency response

Investigation underway, no suspects captured yet

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are assisting the Southport Police Department in their investigation of this active shooter situation. The City of Southport has asked residents to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity to 911. As of now, no suspects have been captured in connection with this incident.