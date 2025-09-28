UNGA: Jaishankar calls Pakistan 'epicenter of global terrorism'
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, where he slammed Pakistan as "an epicenter of global terrorism." "India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism," he said, "For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country," he said.
Terrorism cited
Jaishankar refers to Pahalgam terror attack
Jaishankar also referred to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians in April, as a recent example of "cross-border barbarism." He emphasized India's right to defend its citizens and bring the perpetrators to justice. "India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organizers and perpetrators to justice," he said.
Global response
Terrorism requires deeper international cooperation, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar stressed that countering terrorism requires deeper international cooperation. He said, "When nations openly declare terrorism a state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned." "The financing of terrorism must be choked even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned," he added.
National security
India will always protect its citizens: Jaishankar
Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to protect its citizens and secure their interests at home and abroad. He said this includes a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism, robust border defense, forging partnerships beyond India, and assisting the Indian community abroad. "Atmavishwas or self-confidence... Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice," he added.
UN reform
UN in 'state of crisis,' says Jaishankar
Jaishankar also pointed out that the United Nations is in a "state of crisis." He said the UN remains gridlocked amid threats to peace, development, and human rights. He called for reforms in both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Security Council to make it truly representative. "India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities," he concluded.