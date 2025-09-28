UNGA: Jaishankar calls Pakistan 'epicenter of global terrorism'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, where he slammed Pakistan as "an epicenter of global terrorism." "India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism," he said, "For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country," he said.

Terrorism cited Jaishankar refers to Pahalgam terror attack Jaishankar also referred to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians in April, as a recent example of "cross-border barbarism." He emphasized India's right to defend its citizens and bring the perpetrators to justice. "India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organizers and perpetrators to justice," he said.

Global response Terrorism requires deeper international cooperation, says Jaishankar Jaishankar stressed that countering terrorism requires deeper international cooperation. He said, "When nations openly declare terrorism a state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned." "The financing of terrorism must be choked even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned," he added.

National security India will always protect its citizens: Jaishankar Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to protect its citizens and secure their interests at home and abroad. He said this includes a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism, robust border defense, forging partnerships beyond India, and assisting the Indian community abroad. "Atmavishwas or self-confidence... Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice," he added.