Citizenship rules for green card holders: What changes from October?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced major changes to the naturalization process for green card holders applying for citizenship. Starting October 20, 2025, applicants filing Form N-400 will have to take an updated civics test. The new test requires answering 12 out of 20 questions correctly from a pool of 128 questions, up from six correct answers out of 10 in the previous version.

Moral evaluation Assessment of 'good moral character' In addition to the civics test, USCIS will now also look into an applicant's "good moral character" (GMC). This means applicants will be assessed on their behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions to society. The agency has asked officers to conduct a "holistic assessment" of these factors. The new rules include special provisions for seniors aged 65 and above with at least 20 years of residency.

Policy defense American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship: USCIS USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser has defended the stricter approach, saying that "American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation." The agency hopes these changes will ensure those who become citizens are fully assimilated and contribute positively to US.