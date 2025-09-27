Pakistan Defence Minister defends 'hybrid' rule, downplays army dominance
What's the story
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has defended the country's "hybrid" governance model in an interview with broadcaster and writer Mehdi Hasan. The model is a power-sharing arrangement between military and civilian leadership. When asked if the army was in charge, Asif denied it, calling himself a political appointee. He also dismissed comparisons to US democracy as a "deep state," blaming past military rulers for its visibility in Pakistan.
Governance structure
Asif describes Pakistan's governance as 'hybrid'
Asif described Pakistan's governance as "hybrid," a term he has previously used to praise the arrangement. He said decisions are made by consensus, not by one entity. When asked who gets the last word in disagreements between him and Army Chief Asim Munir, Asif replied that they can agree to disagree, and decisions are made by consensus. "It's not equal... We can agree to disagree. It is by consensus, whatever is taking place..."
Model endorsement
Asif had earlier praised 'hybrid regime' in Pakistan
Earlier this year, Asif had praised the "hybrid regime" in Pakistan, calling it a "practical necessity" until economic and governance issues are resolved. He had said it was "doing wonders." The interview comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir were hosted at the White House by United States President Donald Trump.