Pakistan Defence Minister defends 'hybrid' rule, downplays army dominance

Governance structure

Asif describes Pakistan's governance as 'hybrid'

Asif described Pakistan's governance as "hybrid," a term he has previously used to praise the arrangement. He said decisions are made by consensus, not by one entity. When asked who gets the last word in disagreements between him and Army Chief Asim Munir, Asif replied that they can agree to disagree, and decisions are made by consensus. "It's not equal... We can agree to disagree. It is by consensus, whatever is taking place..."