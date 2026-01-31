Elon Musk was no stranger to Jeffrey Epstein, emails show

The United States Department of Justice has released emails revealing more extensive communication between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The emails, dated 2012 and 2013, show the two men discussing plans for Musk to visit Epstein's island. However, logistical issues prevented the visit from happening. In one email from December 2013, Musk asks Epstein if there is a good time to visit during his stay in the British Virgin Islands/St Bart's area over the holidays.

Island plans 'Always space for you' Epstein responds, "any day 1st - 8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you." However, despite settling on a date of January 2 for the visit, Epstein later informs Musk that he will be in New York and cannot meet. In November 2012, Epstein asks Musk about helicopter arrangements for his island. To which Musk replies that he would like to know when the wildest party would be on the island.

Party plans Musk declines invitation to visit island for 'wildest party' Musk then declines an invitation from Epstein to visit the island for a peaceful experience, saying he wants to party in St Barts. He also asks if there are any parties planned on the island. In another email exchange from March 2013, Epstein congratulates Musk on a SpaceX rocket launch. The newly released emails are part of a larger collection of documents made public by the Justice Department.

