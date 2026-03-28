Musk joined Modi-Trump phone call to discuss Iran war: Report

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was part of a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump earlier this week. The New York Times reported that the unusual inclusion of a private citizen on a wartime call between two world leaders was confirmed by unnamed US officials. This development comes after a reported fallout between Musk and Trump last year over his exit from a government role.

Discussion details Modi Trump call follows Iran strikes The call was the first between Modi and Trump since military strikes on Iran began on February 28. The leaders discussed the situation in West Asia, stressing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure. This maritime corridor is vital for global oil shipments and energy markets. However, it remains unclear what role Musk played in this conversation.

Diplomatic efforts Sergio Gor confirms Hormuz security talks US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed that the call addressed regional tensions and the need for uninterrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz. PM Modi reiterated India's support for de-escalation and peace restoration in his post on X. Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about global market implications and India's energy security due to the conflict.

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